Search continues for U.S. mother and child kidnapped in Haiti An American nurse working in Haiti and her child were kidnapped last week near Port-au-Prince, as the country continues to see an increase in gang violence and crime. The nurse was identified as Alix Dorsainvil. CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi has more on the search for Dorsainvil and her child. And Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Garry Pierre-Pierre, founder and publisher of the Haitian Times, joined CBS News to talk about the state of unrest in the country.