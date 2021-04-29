Live

Sean Spicer says "I screwed up" on Hitler remark

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has been criticized for saying Hitler "didn't even sink to" using chemical weapons. In Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Spicer said he "screwed up" and "let the president down."
