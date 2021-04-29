Live

Sean Spicer: "I've let the president down"

At the Newseum in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer expressed regret for his remark on Hitler and chemical weapons, and discussed the next steps on Syria. Watch his full remarks here.
