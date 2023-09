Sean Penn, "Superpower" co-director, describes how Zelenskyy changed on day of Russian invasion Sean Penn joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new documentary "Superpower" about the war in Ukraine. Penn, who was with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the bunker of the presidential palace on the evening of Russia's invasion, describes how the president changed that day. "It felt like he was born for this," Penn said.