Sean Penn on journalists who criticized "El Chapo" interview Sean Penn and Rolling Stone are defending his interview with drug lord Joaquin Guzman, known as “El Chapo.” They have come under heavy criticism for allowing the cartel leader to review the article before it was published in the magazine. Publisher Jann Wenner is standing by Rolling Stone’s decision to hand “El Chapo” what he called “story approval.” Wenner said it’s a “small price to pay” for the interview. In an interview for this Sunday’s "60 Minutes," Charlie Rose asked Penn about the controversial decision.