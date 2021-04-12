Sean Penn breaks his silence on controversial "El Chapo" meeting The actor is speaking out about his secret trip to Mexico to meet notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Mexico recaptured the cartel leader a week ago. Penn made headlines the following day when Rolling Stone published his account of visiting the kingpin in hiding last October. In an interview for this Sunday's “60 Minutes,” Penn spoke to “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose in Santa Monica to talk about his seven hours with Guzman.