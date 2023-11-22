Watch CBS News

Sealand | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Jon Wertheim journeys by boat (and winch) into the world’s smallest—and unlikeliest—state: the Principality of Sealand. Just off the English coast, and roughly the landmass of two tennis courts, it boasts a full-time population of one.
