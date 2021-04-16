Live

Seal surge becoming a problem on Cape Cod coast

Incredible video shows miles of seals resting on the beach of a Cape Cod wildlife refuge. Marine biologists say the seal population in New England is surging, but it is causing side effects for locals. Don Dahler reports from Chatham, Massachusetts.
