Sea ice at the poles is melting at record pace

Climate scientists say polar sea ice is rapidly melting and 2016 will go down as the hottest year on record. CBS News contributor and theoretical physicist Dr. Michio Kaku joins CBSN to discuss what's behind the worrisome trend.
