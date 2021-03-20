Live

Watch CBSN Live

Scuba diving attack - caught on tape

Two videos taken off the coast of Kona, Hawaii, show a shocking altercation that took place during a scuba dive. One diver darts over and rips off Rene Umberger's breathing supply -- 50-feet underwater. KGMB's Tim Sakahara reports.
