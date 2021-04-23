Live

Watch CBSN Live

Screen time rules eased for young children

The American Academy of Pediatrics has relaxed its guidelines on screen time for young children. Screen time for children under 18 months was previously discouraged. Now, video chatting is OK. Dr. Tara Narula reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.