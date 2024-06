Scottie Scheffler favored to win U.S. Open as major returns to Pinehurst The 124th U.S. Open is underway in Pinehurst, North Carolina, with Scottie Scheffler expected to dominate the tournament. It's the first time Pinehurst is hosting the U.S. Open in a decade. WFAN sports talk radio host Ann Liguori joined CBS News to talk about the action.