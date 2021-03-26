Live

Watch CBSN Live

Scott Walker runs for governor -- again

After surviving a recall effort in 2012, Wisconsin governor Scott Walker is running again for the third time in four years. Walker is vulnerable for failing on a promise to deliver 250,000 new jobs in the state. Dean Reynolds reports.
