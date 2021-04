Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes" interview with Paul Ryan "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley spoke with House Speaker Paul Ryan for this Sunday's "60 Minutes." The congressman and president-elect Donald Trump were often at odds during the campaign, but the speaker says they've moved on from their public attacks and talk on the phone nearly every day. Pelley joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Ryan's agenda for Obamacare, tax reform and immigration.