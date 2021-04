Scott Bakula on "NCIS: New Orleans," Broadway and family Actor Scott Bakula has played many memorable roles, including one as a time-traveling physicist in "Quantum Leap." He earned a Golden Globe for best actor in 1992 for the series. Now Bakula is back for the third season of "NCIS: New Orleans." Bakula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his role as special agent Dwayne Pride.