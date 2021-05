Officer accused of failing to act says he thought Fla. shooter was outside Scot Peterson, the former school resource deputy whom President Trump called a "coward," says he originally thought the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school suspect was outside, which is why he didn't enter the building while the attack was taking place. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins CBSN with details on Peterson's defense as well as the calls for removing Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.