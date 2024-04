“Scoop” details 2019 interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein The new Netflix movie “Scoop” takes viewers behind the scenes to see how the explosive 2019 BBC interview with Prince Andrew, where he spoke about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, came about. Award-winning actor Billie Piper plays the real life BBC producer Sam McAlister, who led the negotiations that landed that interview.