Scientists see decline in COVID ahead as infections drop in parts of the world New York City, one of the first places in the U.S. hit by the Omicron variant, is recording a decline in both new cases and hospitalizations -- similar to South Africa, where the strain was first detected. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon and assistant professor of ENT at Columbia University, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the pandemic.