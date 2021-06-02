Scientists push for full investigation into COVID-19 lab leak theory Health experts in the U.S. are calling for China to comply with a full investigation into the origins of COVID-19, including whether the coronavirus could have emerged from a lab leak. Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joined CBSN to discuss the possible scenarios and what needs to happen next.