Scientists discover Greenland sharks can live for 400 years They've been prowling the depths for centuries looking more like half-blind, weather-beaten rocks than killer sharks. The scientists say they determined the ages of these Greenland sharks by looking deep into their eyes. Using radiocarbon dating, they were able to count them out, like rings on a tree. They estimated the largest shark was most likely 392 years old. Charlie D'agata has the latest.