Scientist develops hybrid pumpkins to withstand heat to help protect them from climate change

Farmers across the country are dealing with more extreme weather driven by climate change, and pumpkins may be the latest victim. Illinois leads the U.S. in pumpkin production, growing more than 500 million pounds a year and bringing in an estimated $200 million in revenue. Meteorologist Megan Glaros reports from Illinois on what farmers there are facing as temperatures rise, and introduces us to the scientist who is trying to save the crop for generations to come.
