Live

Watch CBSN Live

Science behind what causes sinkholes

After a sinkhole opened up in nearly the exact spot another hole swallowed a sleeping man in 2013, many are wondering what causes them. CBS News contributor Michio Kaku explained the geological phenomenon to CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.