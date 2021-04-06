Live

Schumers announce policies to reduce gun violence

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, and his cousin comedienne Amy Schumer unveiled new proposals to combat gun violence after a lone gunman opened fire at a showing of the actress' latest film. CBSN's Contessa Brewer discusses.
