Schools can and should reopen with safety measures this fall, new report says A new report concludes that schools can and should be open for in-person learning this fall if layered safety measures like social distancing, mask-wearing, and proper ventilation are in place. Former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden is the president and CEO of the initiative "Resolve to Save Lives," the group that wrote the report. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how he believes children could get back to school safely.