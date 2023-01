"School of Luthiery" stringing lives back together in Kentucky town hard-hit by opioid epidemic Nestled in eastern Kentucky is the town of Hindman, one of the cities in America most hard-hit by the opioid epidemic. But there’s a new program that’s rebuilding the city’s reputation through music. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassman visited the Appalachian School of Luthiery to learn about the community that’s changing for the better with the help of some string instruments.