School districts across U.S. scramble to mitigate national school nurse shortage School districts across the country continue to grapple with safely reopening, but many of them are missing a critical figure — a school nurse. Recent estimates found only 40% of schools in the U.S. have a full time nurse. The shortage is now proving especially problematic during a pandemic, when the presence of a medical professional on campus is essential. Dr. Tara Narula reports.