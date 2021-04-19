Live

Schieffer: How can Trump win over voters?

Anti-Trump delegates caused chaos on the floor of the Republican National Convention Monday. CBS News contributor Bob Schieffer and CBSN political contributor Leslie Sanchez discuss how the billionaire businessman could win voters over.
