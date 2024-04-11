Watch CBS News

Scattered Spider I Sunday on 60 Minutes

A surprisingly young cohort of hackers paralyzed some of Las Vegas’ biggest hotels and casinos last fall, demanding an exorbitant ransom. The FBI and cybersecurity researchers call them “Scattered Spider." Bill Whitaker reports, Sunday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.