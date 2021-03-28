Scathing Senate report details "brutality and deceit" of CIA interrogation tactics A damning report published by Senate Democrats claims CIA leadership misled both Congress and the White House about the effectiveness and severity of so-called enhanced interrogation tactics. The reaction to the report has been intense, with Democrats saying it's a story that needs to be told and many Republicans saying telling it will endanger Americans. According to the report, a lot of the dirty work was actually outsourced to a pair of contractors who essentially came up with the program. Nancy Cordes reports.