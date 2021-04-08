Live

Watch CBSN Live

Scandal-plagued Volkswagen names new CEO

Mathias Muller is now the new CEO of Volkswagen. He was the head of VW's Porsche line, but he’ll now steer VW through its emissions cheating scandal. Meanwhile, the EPA says it’s upping its game against all carmakers. Kris Van Cleave reports.
