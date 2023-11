Say She She surprised by Chic's Nile Rodgers, who inspired the band's unique "discodelic" sound CBS News' Anthony Mason talks to Say She She, a disco-inspired soul trio made up of Sabrina Mileo Cunningham, Piya Malik and Nya Gazelle Brown. They share their special origin story and how they shaped their unique sound, and get a surprise from one of their music heroes: Nile Rodgers of Chic.