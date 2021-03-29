Live

Watch CBSN Live

Saving big bucks with new “prize-linked” accounts

Congress recently passed "prize-linked" savings accounts. These accounts do not pay you interest directly; instead, the interest earned is pooled and then distributed periodically as "prizes." Jill Schlesinger reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.