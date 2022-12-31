Watch CBS News

Savile Row bespoke tailor cuts new path forward

At 11 Savile Row in London, Huntsman & Sons makes some of the best suits in the world. But as "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Jeff Glor notes, bespoke clothing adjusts with the times, with the storied high-end tailor now employing robotics.
