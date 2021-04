Saudis respond to "60 Minutes" report on possible 9/11 link Saudi Arabia is rejecting a “60 Minutes” report about a classified document that may prove a Saudi link to the 9/11 hijackers. The explosive allegations are contained in a secret section of a report on the terror attacks known as the “28 Pages.” Former members of Congress who have read the document want the Obama administration to declassify the report. Steve Kroft reports.