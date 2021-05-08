Live

Saudi women pushing for total equality

Women in Saudi Arabia are pressing for their freedom -- and beginning to get it. Holly Williams, who has been seeing the change firsthand, reports from Jeddah on how women are training in gyms, getting set to drive, and becoming more integrated.
