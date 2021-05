Saudi prince's reported da Vinci purchase sign of cultural shift? A new report suggests a Saudi Arabian prince is the mysterious buyer of a rare Leonardo da Vinci painting. The "Salvator Mundi" painting was sold at auction for a record $450 million. The Wall Street Journal reports Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman used a proxy to buy the masterpiece, which comes at a time when he's also leading a corruption crackdown on Saudi's wealthy elite. Holly Williams reports.