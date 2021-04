Saudi foreign minister questions Russia's motives in Syria As Moscow strengthens its foothold in the Middle East by ramping up its military support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says Russia's moves are making it harder to solve the Syrian crisis. Only on “CBS This Morning,” al-Jubeir tells Norah O'Donnell why the Russian strategy is, at best, complicating, and at worst, undermining the fight against ISIS.