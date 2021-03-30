Live

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah dies at 90

There's new concern over the future of the Middle East after the death of one of America's closest allies. His successor is promising no major changes. Margaret Brennan reports on how King Abdullah's death will affect U.S. policy.
