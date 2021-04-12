Live

Saudi Arabia executes 47 in mass execution

Saudi Arabia executed 47 people in the country's largest mass execution since 1980. News of a prominent cleric's inclusion in the group sparked a wave of protests around the region. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
