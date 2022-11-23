Watch CBS News

SAUDI ARABIA CELEBRATES UNEXPECTED WORLD CUP WIN

Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Ending Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run. CBS News Foreign Correspondent, Roxana Saberi, reports from Qatar.
