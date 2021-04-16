Saturday Sessions: The Lumineers perform "Ophelia"

Live

The Denver based trio first broke onto the scene in 2012 with their self-titled debut album. It spent 46 weeks on the Billboard charts and spawned the two hit singles "Ho Hey" and "Stubborn Love.” Over the next four years, the Grammy-nominated artists toured on six continents and contributed songs to the "Hunger Games" movie franchise. The Lumineers join "Saturday Sessions" to perform "Ophelia" from their much-anticipated second album, "Cleopatra."
