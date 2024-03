Saturday Sessions: Slow Pulp performs "Broadview" The alt-rock quartet Slow Pulp started as childhood friends in Wisconsin before forming a band with lead singer Emily Massey in college. In 2018, the band relocated to Chicago where they put in the hours on stage and in the studio. In November, the band released their second album to critical acclaim, and the group is currently playing a North American headline tour. Now, from their sophomore album "Yard," here is Slow Pulp with "Broadview."