Saturday Sessions: Shane Smith & The Saints perform "The Greys Between"

Shane Smith & The Saints have wowed fans across the country with their unique blend of Texas country, Celtic-inspired folk and hard-hitting rock music. Over the last decade, they've released three independent albums and performed over 1,000 live shows. This month, they finally released their much-anticipated studio album "Norther." Now, making their national television debut, here is Shane Smith & The Saints with "The Greys Between."
