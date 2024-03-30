Saturday Sessions: Shane Smith & The Saints perform "It's Been A While" Shane Smith & The Saints have wowed fans across the country with their unique blend of Texas country, Celtic-inspired folk and hard-hitting rock music. Over the last decade, they've released three independent albums and performed over 1,000 live shows. This month, they finally released their much-anticipated studio album "Norther." Now, making their national television debut, here is Shane Smith & The Saints with "It's Been A While."