Saturday Sessions: Sarah Jarosz performs "When the Lights Go Out" Born and raised in Texas, Sarah Jarosz started playing music at age 9, and writing songs at 16. At 18, she won her first Grammy Award, followed by three more across six albums. Now, she is about to embark on her biggest North American tour yet. From her album "Polaroid Lovers," here is Sarah Jarosz with "When the Lights Go Out."