Saturday Sessions: Ratboys perform "It's Alive" Led by songwriter Julia Steiner, the Ratboys are indie rockers from Chicago that just wrapped up back-to-back tours across the United States and Europe. Next month, the group will head to Japan for another tour. Their newest album, "The Window," has also thrilled fans and won the praise of critics. Now in their national television debut, here's Ratboys with "It's Alive."