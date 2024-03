Saturday Sessions: Norah Jones performs "I Just Wanna Dance" Making a return visit to CBS Saturday Morning is Norah Jones, one of music's biggest names. The Texas-raised singer, songwriter and pianist first emerged on the world stage in 2002, and since then has won nine Grammys and sold over 50 million albums.The celebrated songstress just released "Visions," her ninth studio solo album, ahead of a spring tour kicking off in May. Here is Norah Jones with "I Just Wanna Dance."