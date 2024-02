Saturday Sessions: Madi Diaz performs "Don't Do Me Good" Nashville singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has been writing and recording music for over a decade and is "barreling towards stardom," according to Billboard Magazine. Just last week, Diaz released her sixth studio album, and now she is preparing to embark on a tour. Now from her new album "Weird Faith," here is Madi Diaz with "Don't Do Me Good."