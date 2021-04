Saturday Sessions: Lucy Dacus performs "Troublemaker Doppleganger" Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus grew up in a musical family that encouraged her to sing at a local church. In college, the Virginia native opened for local acts around Richmond, where she eventually met guitarist Jacob Blizzard, who invited her to record a CD for his college project. That project quickly became Dacus's critically acclaimed debut album, "No Burden," which was released digitally earlier this year. It will hit stores on September 9th. Dacus performs "Troublemaker Doppleganger."