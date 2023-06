Saturday Sessions: Kaitlin Butts performs "It Won't Always Be This Way" Tulsa native Kaitlin Butts first got interested in singing through musical theatre. Later she was inspired by acts such as The Chicks and Shania Twain to learn how to play the guitar. Now, she is out with her second album "What Else Can She Do." Here is Kaitlin Butts with "It Won't Always Be This Way."